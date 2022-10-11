Ye West spotted on second date with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú

Ye West has had a busy week. Aside from his social media tirades that have resulted in several blockings, accusations of anti-semitism, and more, West also had the time to go on a date. He and Juliana Nalú, a Brazilian model, went to a movie theater in Hollywood to watch “Triangle of Sadness.”

©GrosbyGroup



The couple leaving the AMC theater in Hollywood.

The photos show West and Nalú accompanied by some security. West wore an all black outfit while Nalú wore a black cap, heels, black pants, and a black and white long-sleeved shirt. The photos show Nalú holding on to West’s arm as they made their way out of the movie theater.

©GrosbyGroup



Nalú held on to West’s arm as they left the theater.

The day before, West and Nalú were also together. Page Six reports that the two were at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. They later stopped by a clothing store, extending their date. Through the evening, West and Nalú wore matching 2024 hats, suggesting that Ye might once again try to get involved in politics and submit his name for the presidency.

Nalú is 24 years old and is a growing name in the fashion industry. She’s signed on to different modeling agencies and recently hit a landmark moment in her career, walking the runway in Milan for Fashion Week.