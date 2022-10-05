Kendall Jenner supports Jaden Smith following Kanye West’s drama in Paris

Kendall Jenner is quietly showing her stance. The model supported Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of Kanye West’s latest fashion show in Paris, after the rapper caused controversy by including ‘White Lives Matters’ shirts.

And while Kendall seemed to be close to Kanye during his marriage to former wife Kim Kardashian, it seems she supports Jaden and the rest of the fashion world, following Kanye’s drama, which included Gigi Hadid.

Jaden wrote on Twitter, “I Had To Dip Lol,” following the fashion show. Kendall liked the tweet expressing her approval, “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” the actor wrote on a second tweet, adding “Black Lives Matter.”

Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also disagreed with Kanye’s message, and it seems he was not thrilled to read about it, as he launched a series of attacks, posting photos of the editor, criticizing her style and describing her as “not a fashion person,” declaring, “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you.”

Following the post many celebrities and models defended Gabriella, including Gigi, who described Kanye as “a bully and a joke.” Vogue also released a statement in support of the editor.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms,” the statement reads.