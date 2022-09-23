Kendall Jenner looks back at ‘freeing the nipple’ during her first runway show: ‘I don’t mind’

Kendall Jenner is sharing her thoughts about some of her most iconic moments during her modeling career, including her participation in Marc Jacobs’ runway show back in 2014, wearing nothing but a sheer sweater on top.

“I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, the show’s stylist] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,‘” the model explained to Vogue in a recent interview.

And while Kendall had all the attention on her as it was her first runway show, she revealed that she was comfortable walking the runway. “I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out.”

“It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable,” Kendall said.

The model also explained that she got walking lessons before the runway, and while she was “really stiff,” she was not too nervous before the show.

“I actually could not believe that I was there. Weirdly had little nerves, and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat — they weren’t some big, tall heel,” she revealed. “I look at it now and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I look like a baby,’ but I felt like a woman,”

Kendall said she was using Kim Kardashian’s hair and makeup team, and admitted she was “embracing this woman side” of her, adding, “it’s so funny to look back at this moment now and be like, ‘Oh my God, you were such a kid at the time.‘”