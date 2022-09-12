Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker kiss and cuddle at U.S. Open

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed the U.S. Open’s men’s singles final together. The two looked happy and in love, dressed stylishly as they watched the tense and exciting match between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz.

©GrosbyGroup



Jenner and Booker were acoompanied by some friends.

Photographs show the two laughing together and watching the game. Booker was wearing an orange jacket and a white shirt while Jenner wore a silk cream top and a blue sweatshirt that she paired with a cap of the same color. She also wore golden and dangly earrings that made her outfit pop.

One photograph shows Jenner leaning over to kiss Booker.

©GrosbyGroup



Jenner giving Booker a kiss.

Booker and Jenner were seated in a box on the upper level at the Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The U.S. Open game was only one stop of the couple’s busy week, where they enjoyed some of the most exclusive events in the city, including the SS23 Marni fashion show on Saturday.

The young couple has been enjoying their time together and appears to be going strong, with their relationship starting in 2020. Booker and Jenner rumoredly broke up at some point in June, after the two attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. Per an insider that spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the two were in different pages and wanted different things out of their future.

While the two are private with their relationship, insiders claim they love each other and have developed a special relationship.

“Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be,” said a source to ET recently. ”Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times, but their love for one another draws them back to each other.“