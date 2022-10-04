Gigi Hadid calls Kanye West a ‘bully’ following his Yeezy fashion show in Paris

Gigi Hadid is defending Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye West’s criticism. Following the designer’s Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, where we wore a controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.

Gabriella, who is known for being the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover, was in attendance at the show and commented on his decision to wear the shirt and described it as “Indefensible behavior.”

And it seems Kanye did not like to be criticized, as he took to Instagram to post photos of the editor, criticizing her style and describing her as “not a fashion person,” declaring, “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you.”

Gigi has also worked with Gabriella and decided to speak up following Kanye’s harsh words. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Gigi wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s--t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor‘ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Kanye is now being called out online and many users are defending Gabriella. “The fact of the matter is Gabriella gave Kanye a lot of grace in her thoughts on the show,” one user wrote. “She actually, very clearly thought out the pieces, which meant she really took him seriously an artist.”