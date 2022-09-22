US-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-WSJ-INNOVATOR AWARDS
CELEBRITY FAMILIES

Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian and reveals co-parenting issues: ‘I had to fight for it’

“That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing,” he explained.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kanye West is taking a moment to apologize to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, revealing during a recent interview with ABC News that he doesn’t feel like he is being heard, as the former couple try to co-parent.

Loading the player...

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” Kanye admitted.

He continued, “But also, ain’t nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

The 45-year-old rapper, who recently revealed that he has never read a book, says that he has to “fight” for his voice to be hard “while co-parenting” their kids, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 06, 2019©GettyImages

“That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing,” he explained. “I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for it,” he said about his private school.

He also admitted that he has been fighting for his voice to be heard in a professional aspect too. “There is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home,“ he said.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It’s a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination,” Kanye concluded.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more