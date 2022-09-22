Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian and reveals co-parenting issues: ‘I had to fight for it’

Kanye West is taking a moment to apologize to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, revealing during a recent interview with ABC News that he doesn’t feel like he is being heard, as the former couple try to co-parent.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” Kanye admitted.

He continued, “But also, ain’t nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

The 45-year-old rapper, who recently revealed that he has never read a book, says that he has to “fight” for his voice to be hard “while co-parenting” their kids, 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.

“That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing,” he explained. “I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for it,” he said about his private school.

He also admitted that he has been fighting for his voice to be heard in a professional aspect too. “There is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home,“ he said.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It’s a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination,” Kanye concluded.