Pete Davidson is reportedly seeing a therapist due to Kanye West’s online bullying and harassment behavior

As soon as the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship became public, Kanye West embarked on a journey of bullying and harassment against the comedian. Although many thought that Pete was taking the rapper’s behavior as something without importance, sources close to Pete reveal that he is seeking help.

According to People, in April, the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live star “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to West’s disturbing posts. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider says.

The source tells the publications that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

Now that Kim and Pete have broken up after nine months, Davidson is looking forward to the future. “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career,” the insider adds of Davidson.

It has been a week since the news of the SKIMS founder and the actor decided to go their separate ways. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an insider told People. “They both travel all the time, and it was hard.”

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Kanye, who has been trying to win Kim back, reacted to the breakup by sharing a since-deleted post featuring a fake mockup from a New York Times newspaper with a headline that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

In the caption, Kanye wrote, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”