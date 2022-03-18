Kim Kardashian takes the ‘high road’ and is doing what is ‘best for the kids’ amid co-parenting issues

Kim Kardashian opens up about the difficult challenges she has experienced with Kanye West amid their controversial divorce and her new relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur shared her thoughts during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, revealing she is taking “the high road” and is focusing on being a good mom.

“I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” Kim said, in reference to the multiple claims the rapper has made on his social media platforms.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” she continued, adding that she is “always just hopeful,” and “no matter what goes on” Kanye is still “the father of my kids.”

Kim also says that she wants to take this experience as a lesson, “As hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it, and how can I just get through it?’” she explained, “I know that seems super zen but it’s really what I do.”

“I used to care so much about narratives and what’s true and what’s not true … I just live my life the way I think is right and just push forward and do the best that I can,” she concluded.