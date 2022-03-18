Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West’s Instagram slander with passionate plea

Trevor Noah is opening up about why Kanye West’s current behavior hurts him so much, revealing how big of a fan he really is.

Earlier this week, The Daily Show host Noah warned that Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian could turn violent, comparing the artist’s Instagram rants to a situation he saw first hand: his mother being abused by his stepfather.

“I’m not saying Kanye will [do that],” Noah told his audience on Tuesday. “But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and s**t might go down.’”

Kanye kept his response to Noah short, taking to Instagram to throw racial slurs his way--which resulted in a 24-hour suspension for the rapper.

He posted a picture of The Daily Show host with the caption, “All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo‘ lord K**n baya.”

Now, Trevor has responded to Kanye’s post, using lyrics from the rapper to prove just how big of a fan he really is.

“Damn, here we go again, everybody sayin’ what’s not for him....” the comedian started his comment, referencing Ye’s song, “Everything I Am.”

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection,” he continued. “I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, s**t I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you.”