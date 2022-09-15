Kim Kardashian is taking a different approach at finding love and it involves science

Kim Kardashian has her sights set on new horizons. The reality star is giving love a chance but this time she will not be looking at candidates within the entertainment industry.

“Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing,” the famous Kardashian said during a recent interview with James Corden, revealing that after her breakup with Pete Davidson, she thinks it’s time to take a different approach.

“I feel like I have to … go to different places,” Kim said, explaining that she might need to visit “a hospital and meet a doctor,” or maybe find potential candidates at a “law firm.”

“I think it’s gonna be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney,” the entrepreneur said about her future romance. “That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

And while Kim has a new approach in finding a new boyfriend, she also wants to take it slow after her last relationship, admitting that she is “not looking” to date at the moment, and she just wants “to chill for a minute.”

“I need some time to myself to focus, to finish [law] school,” Kim said, declaring that she will be taking time for herself, her many businesses and her family.

Kim had previously addressed the many dating rumors, and “many people” asking her if she was dating someone. “I was like, ‘You guys … I need a minute before I’m out there,‘” she said, “You know? ‘Give me a minute, at least.’”