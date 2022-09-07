Kim Kardashian is ready to act in a Marvel movie, what role would she play?

Kim Kardashian would be happy to make the jump into the big screen! The reality star and entrepreneur is entertaining the idea of possibly starring in a new Marvel project, revealing that she is ready to try acting. But she would not be the only celebrity sparking rumors of joining the MCU, as Jennifer Lopez could be starring in a new film, following Megan Thee Stallion’s role in the latest episode of She-Hulk.

During her latest feature in Interview Magazine, wearing a jockstrap with her pants pulled down for the cover, the famous Kardashian was asked if she would consider a new career path.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” the 41-year-old star said. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

But this would not be the first time for Kim, as she had made some minor film and television appearances, not just hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ but also in 2013 in ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.’

Kim has appeared in the ‘Paw Patrol’ animated movie in 2021, as the “valley girl” poodle Delores, and she will be reprising her role for the sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. “My kids love ‘Paw Patrol,’ so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited,” she previously said.

Fans of the star also remember Kim from having roles in the 2008 film ‘Disaster Movie’ and in 2009 in ‘Deep in the Valley.’ And now that the famous businesswoman has expressed interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s time for Hollywood executives to make the move.