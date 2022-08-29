Megan Thee Stallion officially joins the Marvel Universe in ‘She Hulk: Attorney At Law’

Megan Thee Stallion is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Following online rumors about the singer’s new career path, it was just confirmed that she will be debuting as an actress in Disney’s new series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.’

The rumors first started when her stunt double Marche Day was seemingly filming scenes for the show. During a new interview with The Cut, Megan revealed that she is thrilled to achieve many things in the film industry.

“When I look at them [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” she declared.

And while we still don’t know in which part of the series the rapper will appear, rumors detailed that Megan would be featured as a “fictionalized version” of herself in “a number of episodes.”

Megan is also opening up about the meaning behind her new album ‘Traumazine,’ admitting that it’s all about “facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself.”

She continued, “It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling. When something happens to people, they feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is only me. This is not normal, or I’m probably the only person in the world that feels like this.’ But to hear somebody else talking about something that you’re probably feeling, it’s more comforting and more familiar. That’s why people resonate with hearing other people’s stories.”