Is Jennifer Lopez joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here is everything we know so far

Jennifer Lopez could be starring in a new MCU film in the near future, as it was revealed by Kat Coiro, the director of the upcoming series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ during a recent interview.

Coiro previously worked with Jennifer in her recent film ‘Marry Me,’ and after seeing the talented actress on set, she says that her dream is to bring the Hollywood star to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many other actors have made their mark in the MCU, including Glenn Close in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and most recently Harry Styles in ‘Eternals’ and Charlize Theron in ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

Now it might be time for Jennifer to put on her super-suit or even her villain suit if that’s the case. And while it’s still too early to tell which character would be the best fit for the actress, fans are already speculating on the role she could play, including Karla Sofen, also known as Moonstone.

©GettyImages



Director Kat Coiro, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma at the premiere of ‘Marry Me’

“One of the brilliant things about working for Marvel is that you get any actor you want,” Coiro previously said, adding that she is manifesting to have Jennifer in a future project. “Oh, well, my dream is to bring J-Lo into the MCU, so… Put that out there.”

“The MCU has done such a great job of bringing female characters to the forefront. And I think this is just part of that evolution and that step. So I was talking about the new generation, just having it be normal to have female superheroes. My dream is that they aren’t called “female superheroes” anymore,” Coiro said.