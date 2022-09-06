Kim Kardashian wears a jockstrap with her pants pulled down in ‘American Dream’ photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has done it again! The reality star and entrepreneur has shocked fans with her new photoshoot for Interview Magazine, showcasing her backside in nothing but a jockstrap with her jeans pulled down.

The 41-year-old star stuns in an edgy and racy look, with her bleach blonde hair and eyebrows, wearing an all-denim ensemble by Bottega Veneta, perfect for the ‘American Dream’ theme photoshoot.

©Interview magazine





Kim also rocked the shag haircut, best known as the ‘Farrah Fawcett Hair,’ and wore a U.S. flag-printed thong and a Saint Laurent black leather jacket. She also wore a spiked Gucci choker, and posed in front of the U.S. flag with jeans and a white top, giving some ‘Born To Die’ era vibes.

During the interview, Kim talked about the creative process for the photoshoot. “The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

©Interview magazine





“I do think blondes have more fun,” Kim also revealed. “I just feel different.” She also gave some insight on her unique style and trendsetting looks.

“I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, ‘Trust me. This looks good,‘” she admitted.