Kim Kardashian accused of photoshop fail: ‘It makes her neck look smaller’

It’s happening again. Kim Kardashian has been accused of another photoshop fail, after a social media user noticed some inconsistencies in recent photos of the reality star.

It was pointed out that Kim had apparently removed her trapezius muscle from her neck and shoulders, with the intention of making her back look smaller.

Kim was promoting her new collaboration with Beats by Dre, posting a photo wearing the product while enjoying her time by the pool.

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” the TikTok user said on her video, asking viewers, “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”

The user also showed some receipts, by using reverse photoshop, highlighting the reduction in her neck and back. She also showed the distortion in the pool water behind her, and how the image would look originally without the edit.

This is not the first time Kim has been accused of using photoshop for her social media account, previously causing controversy when she decided to edit Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, onto the body of Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

Kim was once again exposed and she explained why she posted an edited version on Instagram. “The original pics were Stormi!” she said. “But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”