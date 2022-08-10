Kim Kardashian’s new collab Beats x Kim turns earbuds into gorgeous fashion accessories

SKIMS fans rejoice! Kim Kardashian has done something fab again! The reality TV star and entrepreneur conceptualized how her Beats Fit Pro earbuds would be better if they were just available in her favorite skin-tone color palette. The result, this stylish Beats x Kim collab that includes a trio of headphones that will match all your trendy earth tone outfits.
In a behind the scenes video shared by the brand, Kim explains that her collaboration with Beats came about when she found Beats Fit Pro and realized they were a game changer for her. The SKIMS founder said “And I thought to myself, well, wouldn’t that be cool if I could find beat headphones that were color painted in more neutral tones? Since you’re wearing something every day?”
The entrepreneur took it upon herself to find an artist to paint them before she approached the brand with her idea. She commented that when she reached out to the brand, “they understood the vision right away.” “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” said Kim Kardashian. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”
“I think I would just want people to understand that this is also a fashion accessory that’s usable and user friendly, and it doesn’t have to be anything loud. It just can blend in with what you’re wearing.”
The new Kim x Beats Fit Pro collection comes in three neutral colors: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep). The have a very minimal and elegant look that is very reminisent of the packaging of her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM. The earbuds were created with both funtionality and fashion in mind. A seamless design that provides a good fit for daily activities such as the gym, running errands and at the office while simultaneously being a statement accessory.
This special collaboration between the famed Kardashian and Beats is actually the first-ever custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro, the brand’s latest wireless earbuds. “Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”
According to the press release, these Beats Fit Pro are the brand’s most advanced and innovative noise cancellation earphones to date, with the Apple H1 chip, Adaptive EQ modes and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It’s also not just for Apple users, the earbuds are compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion.
The cost for a pair is $199.99 and starting Tuesday, August 16 the“Beats x Kim” trio will be available for purchase online at Apple.com/kim and the following day, Wednesday, August 17, in stores in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan.
If you love earth tones and neutral colors as much as Kim, you should know that there will a limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorized resellers.