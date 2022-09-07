Kim Kardashian says ex Pete Davidson is ‘a cutie’

Kim Kardashian has nothing but good wishes for her ex, Pete Davidson. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Kardashian talked about her status as a celebrity and Davidson, with whom she broke up this past month.

The interview was conducted by the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine,Mel Ottenberg, who lead their discussion and broached topics like Kardashian’s law experience, her work in the fashion industry, and her business endeavors in the future. The two also talked about Davidson and his notorious relationship with Kardashian.

“I had some questions written down, but they seem boring now. Pete is really cute. We want to put him on the cover sometime. BDE,” said Ottenberg, which made Kardashian laugh. ”It’s just a prompt, really,“ said Ottenberg. “He’s a cutie,” said Kardashian. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Kardashian referred to the many projects that are lined up for Davidson following the end of his tenure in “Saturday Night Live.” He’s curently working on a variety of films and TV shows, including the horror movie “The Home,” a romantic comedy with Kaley Cuoco called “Meet Cute” and a TV show based on his life called “Bupkis,” which will co-star industry veterans Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.