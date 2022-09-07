Kim Kardashian says ex Pete Davidson is ‘a cutie’

Kim Kardashian has nothing but good wishes for her ex, Pete Davidson. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Kardashian talked about her status as a celebrity and Davidson, with whom she broke up this past month.
Kim Kardashian accused of photoshop fail: ‘It makes her neck look smaller’
Kim Kardashian wears a jockstrap with her pants pulled down in ‘American Dream’ photoshoot
The interview was conducted by the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine,Mel Ottenberg, who lead their discussion and broached topics like Kardashian’s law experience, her work in the fashion industry, and her business endeavors in the future. The two also talked about Davidson and his notorious relationship with Kardashian.
“I had some questions written down, but they seem boring now. Pete is really cute. We want to put him on the cover sometime. BDE,” said Ottenberg, which made Kardashian laugh. ”It’s just a prompt, really,“ said Ottenberg. “He’s a cutie,” said Kardashian. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”
Kardashian referred to the many projects that are lined up for Davidson following the end of his tenure in “Saturday Night Live.” He’s curently working on a variety of films and TV shows, including the horror movie “The Home,” a romantic comedy with Kaley Cuoco called “Meet Cute” and a TV show based on his life called “Bupkis,” which will co-star industry veterans Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.
This interview marks the first instance when Kardashian has commented on the break up after it was announced in August. According to E! News, Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship ended due to work commitments, with him away in Australia filming a project and with Kardashian based in Los Angeles while also having to travel all over the world for different work commitments. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” said a source to People Magazine. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”
Kardashian and Davidson were first linked together after she hosted an episode of SNL. The two kissed in one of the show’s skits and proceeded to date for nine months, attending different events together, among them, the MET Gala.