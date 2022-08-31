Joe Pesci leaves semi-retirement to play Pete Davidson’s grandfather

Pete Davidson will be joined by legendary actor Joe Pesci in his upcoming sitcom. The series is called “Bupkis,” and it’s Davidson’s second TV project following the end of his tenure in Saturday Night Live. It follows a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life, and is written by Davidson, and his frequent collaborators Dave Sirus and Judah Miller.

©GettyImages



Davidson at NBCUniversal Upfront in New York.

Per Deadline, “Bupkis” is a half hour comedy that will air on Peacock and that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements,” which is the type of humor that Davidson is known for. The series is being compared to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which followed a fictionalized version of Larry David and his life. Pesci was cast to play Davidson’s grandfather, marking his second TV role of his career.

Pesci’s casting is huge for Davidson and the series, marking the third instance of Pesci acting following the announcement of his retirement in 1999. Most recently, he was featured in the Martin Scorsese movie “The Irishman,” alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Joining Davidson and Pesci is also Edie Falco, who will play Davidson’s mother. She’s previously starred in series like “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie.”

©GettyImages



Pesci and Al Pacino at the a screening of “The Irishman.”

Following the end of his 7 year run on SNL, it appears Davidson is invested in expanding his acting career. He’s slated to appear in a variety of features and shows that belong genres like horror, romantic comedy, and more, including “Meet Cute” alongside Kaley Cuoco, “Wizards!” and “The Home.”