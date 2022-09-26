Gigi Hadid walks the runway in Milan with Leo DiCaprio’s ex in the front row

The rumors of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are still going strong. This past week, Hadid walked the runway at the Versace Fashion Show, with Leo’s ex, Camila Morrone, sitting at the front row of her show.

Hadid looked focus as she walked down the runway, wearing an all black outfit with some striking eye shadow.

Morrone was photographed in her front row seat. She was also wearing an all black outfit made up of a stylish corset, some pants and heels. She had her hair loose with a fringe.

Neither DiCaprio nor Hadid have confirmed rumors of their romance but they’ve been seen spending time together at different locations, including restaurants and throughout Fashion Week. A variety of sources have spoken to different publications and shared how their relationship appears to be serious. “They are fully seeing each other,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other.”