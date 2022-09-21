Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attended the elegant party of their long time friend, Anna Wintour. They were joined by a variety of A-Listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, also a friend of the couple.
The party was hosted in Wintour’s Manhattan home this past Sundaym and took advantage of the fact that a large amount of celebrities are in the city following the conclusion of Fashion Week.
