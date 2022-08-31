Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez go all out for the premiere of ‘Rings of Power’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez looked the part at the London premiere of Amazon’s “Rings of Power.” The project is the streamer’s most expensive series to date and a passion project of Bezos, who’s been a lifelong fan of the series of books written by J.R.R. Tolkien.

©GettyImages



Bezos and Sanchez looked elegant for the world premiere of the awaited show.

Bezos and Sanchez wore their most elegant looks, with Bezos wearing a black and simple suit and Sanchez wearing a red gown with a slit in the leg. She paired the look with silver jewelry and heels.

©GettyImages



Sanchez was supportive of Bezos’ passion project.

Sanchez was there for Bezos, who was likely feeling some of the pressure of the event and the responsibility of taking on the reins on one of the most treasured stories of all time. Per Variety, Bezos introduced the first two episodes of the series to a crowd in Leicestere Square, which included guests like J.R.R Tolkien’s grandson Michael Tolkien and many fans of the series. “Every showrunner’s dream – and I mean every showrunner – their dream is to get notes on scripts and early cuts from the founder and executive chairman,” he said, referring to Patrick McKayne and JD Payne. “They loved that. I need to thank you both for listening whenever it helped but mostly I need to thank you for ignoring me at exactly the right times.”