Lauren Sanchez looks like a bombshell in a body-hugging dress while grabbing dinner with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend Jeff Bezos grabbed something delicious to eat at Nobu in Malibu, and the journalist and philanthropist dressed to look like a dark-haired Malibu Barbie.

Sanchez stole all the flashlights while wearing a summery body-hugging staples dress. The bombshell completed the look with dark shades and minimal accessories. Bezos kept things casual and fresh and rocked white pants with a sky blue T-shirt.

Earlier this month, the fashionable power couple were spotted enjoying some Italian food at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica. A week before, they were in London at the Connaught Hotel. During their time in the UK, they enjoyed a lunch date and even had dinner with Tom Cruise at The Twenty Two.

Outside of their luxurious dates, Sanchez has been sharing updates on Instagram about very important matters. She celebrated Congress’ successes in passing the Inflation Reduction Act. “So excited that Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act! This is the biggest climate action in U.S. history,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s not perfect, but it is a down payment on a cleaner, more just, and sustainable future.”

The established host has always been open when it comes to the climate crises. In late July she reshared a repost by Now Earth addressing the poaching of elephants in Kenya. “The climate crisis is threatening Kenya’s elephants as the country faces extreme droughts. According to Kenyan officials, the climate crisis is killing 20x more elephants than illegal ivory poaching has in the past,” the post read.