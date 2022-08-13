Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos wear matching sunglasses for a romantic dinner

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos know how important date night is. The couple has been spotted all around Los Angeles, and last night they enjoyed some Italian food at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica. They looked fashionable in matching sunglasses, and both made sure to show a little chest.
The Emmy Award-winning journalist always looks fashionable on their date nights. She showed off her stunning physique in a white dress with lace trim and pink flowers.
Last week the couple was spotted in London, at the Connaught Hotel. During their time in the UK, they enjoyed a lunch date and even had dinner with Tom Cruise at The Twenty Two.
Outside of their luxurious dates, Sanchez has been sharing updates on Instagram about very important matters. On Friday, she celebrated Congress’ successes in passing the Inflation Reduction Act. “So excited that Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act! This is the biggest climate action in U.S. history,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s not perfect, but it is a down payment on a cleaner, more just, and sustainable future.”
The established host has always been open when it comes to the climate crises. In late July she reshared a repost by Now Earth addressing the poaching of elephants in Kenya. “The climate crisis is threatening Kenya’s elephants as the country faces extreme droughts. According to Kenyan officials, the climate crisis is killing 20x more elephants than illegal ivory poaching has in the past,” the post read.