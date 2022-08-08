Lauren Sanchez’s work is far from the fashion industry, but she has a great sense of style. The journalist and philanthropist have had a busy month, and she has rocked great looks in her most recent outings.

From effortlessly chic to formal attire, Sanchez has found the perfect balance in her closet. However, she seems to be attracted to neutral and earthy tones. From khaki shorts to a taupe top, Sanchez has done it all.

Find below a few looks Lauren has rocked recently.