Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez look happy & stylish in London

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez are enjoying their time in London. The couple was photographed smiling and having fun as they walked the city together following a lunch date.

Sanchez and Bezos were photographed after they had lunch together.

Sanchez was wearing a white dress that she matched with white sneakers. Tying the whole outfit together was a red purse and an elegant necklace.

The two were dressed stylishly for their outing.

Bezos wore a brown shirt and white pants and shoes, matching his outfit with Sanchez’s.

The couple has made the most out of their trip to the UK, getting private tours of Buckingham Palace, where they enjoyed the palace’s exclusive art collection, and even spending some time with Tom Cruise. The couple was photographed having dinner with Cruise at the restaurant The Twenty Two, with the purpose of the meeting being unknown.

In terms of business, Bezos and Sanchez are some of the busiest people in the world. Last month, Sanchez donated a million dollars to “This Is About Humanity,” a non-profit that raises awareness on family separations at the border of the United States. “At any given time, thousands of people are seeking safety and the border of the U.S. and Mexico,” wrote Sanchez. “Many of those people are children and teens that are still growing and learning. It should be clear to all that no matter where you were born, you deserve the right to a playful, educational, and enriching childhood.”