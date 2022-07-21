Lauren Sánchez donates $1 million to ‘This Is About Humanity’ to benefit migrant children at the US-Mexico border

Lauren Sánchez donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity, a community raising awareness about family separation at the border. The Emmy-winning journalist, founder of Black Ops Aviation, Vice Chair of Bezos Earth Fund, and philanthropist, in partnership with the International Community Foundation, helped to build additional education spaces for migrant children and will support different projects focused on mental health, food insecurity, and more essential, enriching services.

©Courtesy



Lauren Sánchez donated $1 million to the organization, ‘This Is About Humanity’

Sánchez, a longtime supporter of the organization, also visited Tijuana to learn more about the original seven educational spaces made possible by her past gifts. “At any given time, thousands of people are seeking safety and the border of the U.S. and Mexico,” Sánchez said.

“Many of those people are children and teens that are still growing and learning. It should be clear to all that no matter where you were born, you deserve the right to a playful, educational, and enriching childhood,” she added. “This Is About Humanity is supporting that dream for so many children, and I am so proud to be a part of their essential work. I hope to see many more join us along the way as we rebuild communities and foster hope in the next generation of activists. We’re just getting started.”

According to the press release, This Is About Humanity addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities since 2018. Through education and assembling of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscal scholarship fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects, and much more.

Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This is About Humanity, said, ““We’re so honored to receive Ms. Sánchez generous donation to TIAH. As a continuous supporter of our initiatives at the border, Ms. Sánchez truly understands our mission and personifies why we do what we do. As we continue to support families and children at the border, this $1 million gift keeps us moving towards our goals, large and small. Together we can change the landscape of our available resources, bettering the opportunities and projects we can execute as a community.”