Kris Jenner and La Toya Jackson support Kathy Hilton amid drama with Kyle Richards

Kris Jenner and La Toya Jackson are showing support for Kathy Hilton amid the controversial drama on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and her feud with her sister Kyle Richards.

“I’ve known Kathy Hilton since grade school and I’ve never known her to have a temper tantrum and it’s simply difficult for me to believe,” La Toya wrote, adding heart emojis, “Sending love to you Kathy!”

And it seems the famous socialite is not in the best place with her sisters following the drama, as she recently posted a video with La Toya and Brenda Harvey Richie captioned, “Love my sisters.” However she did not include her actual sisters, Kyle and Kim Richards.

On a different post Kathy showed her stunning look for the season 12 reunion of the show, with fans absolutely loving her “Barbiecore” ensemble, showing her appreciation for “the team at Oscar de la Renta” for helping her get ready.

Kris Jenner also commented on the post with a series of heart emojis, subtly showing her support for her friend, revealing that there is no bad blood between her and Kendall Jenner’s brand, 818 Tequila.

Fans of the show remember her co-star Lisa Rinna choosing Kendall’s tequila brand over Kathy’s brand Casa Del Sol, which seemingly started the feud between the cast, but it seems Kris continues to support Kathy regardless.