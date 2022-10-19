Kanye West faces $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family after controversial claims

Kanye West is about to be in the middle of a big lawsuit, following controversial claims about George Floyd. The mother of the victim of police brutality decided to file a $250 million lawsuit against the rapper.

During a recent interview on a podcast Kanye claimed that Floyd had died from fentanyl. “Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,“ attorney for the family Pat D. Dixon III stated.

It was also said that the goal with the lawsuit is to “hold Mr. West accountable” for his “flagrant remarks.” The document details that the “interests of the child are priority. George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

Kanye has been making a series of controversial claims during recent interviews and social media rants. However this time, the lawsuit includes evidence presented in courts, after the rapper made erroneous remarks.

“Mr. Floyd’s cause of death is well-settled through evidence presented in courts of law during the criminal and civil trials that were the result of his untimely and horrific death. Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded, causing damage to Mr. Floyd’s estate and his family,” the document reads.

This is not the only lawsuit that seems to be coming for Kanye, as the brother of the victim is preparing to file a defamation lawsuit against him, following emotional distress to the family.