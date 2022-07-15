Camille Vasquez takes her boyfriend, Edward Owen, to meet Johnny Depp

Celebrity attorney Camille Vasquez is taking a well-deserved break to enjoy Johnny Depp’s music at a recent rock concert in Prague. Vasquez also brought her beloved boyfriend, Edward Owen, and introduced him to her client.

After quickly saying “hi” to a crowd looking at them from above, Depp embraced Owen, and bear-hugged him while Camile smiled.

Vasquez and Depp’s reunion comes after helping him win the highly publicized Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial. Camille was at the center of one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year. Dubbed the ‘queen of cross-examination,’ the Hispanic attorney became a vital member of the litigation team that ended the trial with a jury ruling in favor of Depp.

In an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, the 38-year-old lawyer, shared little-known details about the case and her long-time friendship with the actor. “The court was very kind to provide us with a breakout room that we use for lunch and meetings. We FaceTimed him; he was so relieved, so happy, and grateful,” she said, referring to how Depp thanked his legal team. “It was nice to see him smile. A mutual friend of ours and I were speaking, and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.’ And it’s true. There’s a piece to him now that he just didn’t have before. He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful; he was moved. We all were. I still get a bit emotional about it —to give him his life back.”