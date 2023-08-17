Camille Vasquez shares her opinion regarding new Netflix docuseries ‘Depp v. Heard’

The recently released Netflix docuseries “Depp v. Heard” transports its audience to the 2022 high-profile defamation trial featuring Johnny Depp and his former spouse Amber Heard. Through three episodes, the show delves into the trial’s social media influence and how individuals not directly involved in the case profited financially.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall interviewed Camille Vasquez, a Depp’s legal team member, one year after the legal battle. During the interview, the attorney shared her perspective on the docuseries and provided insight into some of the trial’s most noteworthy moments.

“We had no idea; there was this media, social, storm brewing outside,” says the Latina lawyer referring to the billions of reactions from this shocking case. According to Camille, watching the documentary was fascinating “to see the way Emma [Cooper] put together that docuseries... I found it really interesting.”

“She utilized the court testimony in a way that told a really compelling, truthful account of what took place inside those four walls in Virginia,” Vasquez added, referring to the six-week trial that, by unanimous jury decision, favored Johnny Depp.

The beginning of Depp v. Heard

The defamation trial began in 2018 after Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence. While Depp was not named in the article, the events she described matched her marriage to Depp in 2015 and their divorce in 2016.

In 2020, Depp and Heard were involved in another legal case regarding libel in the United Kingdom. The dispute arose when Depp sued The Sun’s publisher over an article in the tabloid. The case ultimately ended with a win for Heard.

However, nobody could have predicted the events that unfolded in 2022 when Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. In response, Heard counterclaimed, seeking $100 million in damages from Depp.

Commencing on April 11, 2022, the trial unfolded in Fairfax, Virginia

In an unusual move, the state of Virginia and the presiding judge allowed cameras into the courtroom, giving viewers a front-row seat to the trial proceedings. However, this decision had an unintended consequence: the trial became an online sensation, with interest growing as it progressed.

The drama that unfolded in court captured the public’s attention, leading to intense discussions online. People on both sides of the case shared their opinions, creating a digital storm of debate and controversy.

“While we were there in five doing our jobs, we didn’t really understand the impact this case was having on social media all over the world. Towards the end, we started getting messages or people sending us things, but really, for the most part, we had no idea,” Vasquez assured.

Camille Vasquez became the Queen of Cross-examination

“Being able to confront her with her own words was so important to Mr. Depp and our overall strategy,” Vasquez said, referring to the crucial moment in which she unveiled that Amber, at the moment of the trial, has not donated the 7 million she pledge to two charities.

To sum up, the documentary series on Netflix titled “Depp v. Heard” presents the intricacies of the defamation trial by blending legal proceedings with the influence of social media. It encourages viewers to examine how the online frenzy can intersect with the quest for justice in today’s society.