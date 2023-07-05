During an NBC News Exclusive interview, Amber Heard revealed she still has love for her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Speaking to TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman actress said, “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart.”

“I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand, if you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy,” she added.

Heard also told Guthrie she does not blame the jury for the verdict. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard also told Guthrie: “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”