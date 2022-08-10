Johnny Depp signs a multi-year seven-figure deal with Dior

Celebrities might be unliking Johnny Depp’s post-trial post, but he’s still in good graces with Dior. The fashion company has been sharing photos and videos of the actor, revealing a new contract with the controversial artist. According to TMZ, it’s a multi-year contract worth seven figures.



Depp, who recently sold his art collection, signed with Dior back in 2015 as the face of Sauvage cologne, and while they stopped airing the commercial after Amber Heard first made the allegations, they never dropped him as an ambassador, according to reports.

According to TMZ, the deal came together “recently” and was confirmed when Dior bosses and fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of his shows with Jeff Beck in Paris.

They did a photoshoot with Williams before and after the shoot, and the content will be used in the new advertising campaign. The Instagram account for Dior Beauty shared a video from the show Monday, where Depp said the smell of Sauvage cologne brings back memories.