Johnny Depp signs a multi-year seven-figure deal with Dior

Celebrities might be unliking Johnny Depp’s post-trial post, but he’s still in good graces with Dior. The fashion company has been sharing photos and videos of the actor, revealing a new contract with the controversial artist. According to TMZ, it’s a multi-year contract worth seven figures.
Depp, who recently sold his art collection, signed with Dior back in 2015 as the face of Sauvage cologne, and while they stopped airing the commercial after Amber Heard first made the allegations, they never dropped him as an ambassador, according to reports.
According to TMZ, the deal came together “recently” and was confirmed when Dior bosses and fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of his shows with Jeff Beck in Paris.
They did a photoshoot with Williams before and after the shoot, and the content will be used in the new advertising campaign. The Instagram account for Dior Beauty shared a video from the show Monday, where Depp said the smell of Sauvage cologne brings back memories.
While there are hundreds of comments praising the brand for its support of Depp, since the trial ended, there has been new information that seemingly left others that supported him uneasy.
Over a dozen celebrities including Bella Hadid, and Sophie Turner, removed their “likes” from his July 1st post-trial Instagram post, per Buzzfeed. The unliking spree came after his fans helped raise money to unseal court documents from the lawsuit. Andrea Burkhart shared them on her website on July 13, but it wasn’t until early August they received media attention.
The trial that captivated the world ended in court with a seven-member jury awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10.35 million, finding that Heard had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard was also awarded $2 million in her countersuit.
However, the drama isn’t really over. Heard’s legal team submitted a notice to appeal on July 21st claiming errors made during the trial had prevented a “just and fair verdict” from being returned, per The Guardian. The next day, Depp’s team followed suit with a notice to appeal. “Plaintiff and counterclaim-defendant John C Depp II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the court of appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this circuit court entered on June 24, 2022,” read the documents.