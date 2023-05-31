Actress Amber Heard was recently spotted at a book fair in Madrid, Spain, where she seemed to relish in the joy of reading. Despite her celebrity status, she kept a low profile, contentedly carrying three canvas bags filled with books.

The actress donned a casual yet chic all-black outfit consisting of leggings, a tee shirt, sneakers, a visor, and a waist bag. Accompanied by a friend, Heard’s beaming smile was evident throughout the event, suggesting she was genuinely enjoying herself.

©GrosbyGroup



Amber Heard goes on a shopping spree to a book fair in Madrid

It is worth noting that this was not the first time she has been in Madrid recently, as she relocated there with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige after her contentious and widely publicized defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp concluded.

According to information provided to PEOPLE back in April, Heard seemed keen to leave the United States along with her daughter following the trial. Not only that, but the source also revealed that the actress had preferred to reside in Spain due to the increased level of privacy it affords her.

Interestingly enough, Heard was recently spotted jogging in Madrid, and she was seen again during another outing in May.

“The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country,” the source explained. “She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”

The insider added, “This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”