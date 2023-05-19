Amber Heard is all smiles in Madrid amid Johnny Depp teeth controversy

It seems Amber Heard is enjoying her time in Spain. The actress was all smiles in Madrid last Thursday, doing some shopping and posing for selfies with her fans, even taking the time to have casual conversations with the locals.

The ‘Aquaman’ star had reportedly quit the film industry and decided to move to Madrid with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh. During her recent outing, Amber wore a casual outfit, including black pants and a matching jacket and T-shirt. She paired the look with sunglasses and wore her hair in loose braids.

Amber is ready for a new chapter of her life following her long legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, the actor was recently criticized for the aspect of his teeth, after being photographed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, with many people pointing out that his teeth could be “rotting.”

The star bragged about his “loads of cavities” back in 1995. “I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” he said to Premiere magazine at the time, adding, “I’m proud of these.”

It was also reported that a close source to Angelina Jolie had shared some details about his dental hygiene back in 2022 when the pair were on set filming ‘The Tourist,’ allegedly asking the actor “to use mouthwash.”

During his appearance in Cannes, the actor said that he doesn’t feel like he is having a “comeback,” after the legal battle. “Do I feel boycotted now?” he questioned himself. “No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”