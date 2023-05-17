Johnny Depp felt ‘a bit boycotted’ by Hollywood during his legal case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is returning to the big screens after his high-profile legal case against ex-wife Amber Heard. During a recent press conference for his new movie Jeanne Du Barry at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the 59-year-old actor revealed he did feel “boycotted” by Hollywood when many companies canceled him.

“You’d have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, ‘No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke,’” said Depp during the event. “Of course, when you’re asked to resign from the film you’re doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted.”

©GettyImages



Johnny Depp at the photocall for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.

“Do I feel boycotted now?” he questioned himself. “No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”

Depp also said that despite his controversial trial with Heard over a 2018 op-ed the actress wrote about domestic abuse allegations, he “never went anywhere.”

“People have seen or heard the word comeback exchanged by folks and using that as a catchphrase. ‘He’s making a comeback,’ or ‘He’s made a comeback,’” he said.

“I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere.”

As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around,” he assured.

“So ‘comeback,’ it’s almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance or some kind of spectacular feet on the table and dance my best for you guys and hope that you will approve. The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery,” he added.

Depp also said that the public perception of his personal life is “fiction.”

“With regard to me and my life, the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction,” said Depp. “It’s like asking a question, ‘How are you doing?’ But what’s underneath in the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.’ Do you know what I mean? So that’s the sort of media thing.”