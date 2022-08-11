Johnny Depp
First look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’

The announcement comes after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Johnny Deep returns to the big screen as King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. The WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions movie, directed by French filmmaker, Maïwenn, tells the story of one of King of France’s mistresses, Jeanne du Barry.

As reported by Deadline, although she was born into poverty, she used her intelligence to become Louis XV’s favorite lover.

In addition, to direct the film, Maïwenn will play du Barry alongside Depp. The film will also star Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.

Depp hasn’t starred in a movie in three years. The announcement comes after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After the victory, Depp said that the jury “gave me my life back,” and the “best is yet to come.”

Recently Johnny Depp secured another contract with Dior. The fashion company has been sharing photos and videos of the actor, revealing a new deal with the controversial artist. According to TMZ, it’s a multi-year contract worth seven figures.

Depp, who recently sold his art collection, signed with Dior back in 2015 as the face of Sauvage cologne, and while they stopped airing the commercial after Amber Heard first made the allegations, they never dropped him as an ambassador, according to reports.

According to TMZ, the deal came together “recently” and was confirmed when Dior bosses and fashion photographer Greg Williams attended one of his shows with Jeff Beck in Paris.

They did a photoshoot with Williams before and after the shoot, and the content will be used in the new advertising campaign. The Instagram account for Dior Beauty shared a video from the show Monday, where Depp said the smell of Sauvage cologne brings back memories.

