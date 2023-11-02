Emily Hampshire apologizes for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Halloween 2023 felt never-ending, and although it is November 2, the world is still discussing the spooky holiday. While some celebrities are happy with their costumes, one actress is feeling deep regret and apologizing for hers: Emily Hampshire.

Halloween costumes can be funny, sexy, and controversial, but when you have an audience, you have to be careful about what you choose. For the “Schitts Creek” star, she chose a duo costume with her friend, dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The 42-year-old wore her hair slicked back, with drawn-on facial hair, dressing up as Depp, while her friend dressed as Heard. They used props like an alcohol bottle, as well as a fake piece of poop.

She posted the photos onto her Instagram, where they posed, with her friend even pretending to cry. Needless to say, it did not go over well, and people blasted the actress on social media.

On Wednesday, Hampshire shared a statement on Instagram apologizing. “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” she wrote.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny,” she continued. “These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

Hampshire deleted the photos, but screenshots live forever and she is still catching heat on Twitter. People are encouraging her to apologize directly to Heard. She does however have some support from people saying it wasn’t that big of a deal.