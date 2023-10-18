Amber Heard uses a cane while spending time with her lookalike sister

Amber Heard is still healing from an injury but thankfully has the help of her look-alike sister, Whitney Henriquez. The mother of one was spotted this week in Madrid enjoying a walk with her little sister and 3-year-old daughter Oonagh.



Henriquez, who testified during the infamous trial, has been spending time with Heard in Spain since the injury.

Heard had her new accessory, a small cane, leaving behind the crutches she has been using since suffering a hip injury last month in September while training for the New York City Marathon. The marathon is November 5, 2023, so it looks like she will have to sit it out this year.

The 37-year-old actress wore a green coat with black pants and a white tank top. Heard, who showed off her long hair, had it loosely tied in a half-ponytail

Heard has been “finding happiness” again since her defamation trial with Johnny Depp ended over a year ago on June 1, 2022. Her ‘In The Fire’ director said she was “living her best life in Spain” with Oonagh and “just finding happiness in that way.“

Although Heard has moved on from the drama, it’s still following her. After the release of the Warner Bros. trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” Depp fans paid the court fees for the release of documents from Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughe, which described a hostile “Aquaman” set where an allegedly intoxicated Jason Momoa dressed like Depp and pushed to have Heard ousted from the role of aquatic superhero Mera, per Variety.

Despite the allegations that they were trying to push her out of the film, Mera will be in the film set for release on December 20, 2023. The only thing up in the air is how much screen time she will get.

When the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer was released in September, social media was on fire when people realized she was only in the trailer for around 2 seconds toward the end.

Heard testified during the trial that Warner Bros., which owns DC Comics, “didn’t want to include [her]” in Aquaman 2, and her role was reduced significantly from the original script.

According to Variety, reports began to circulate that Heard only appeared in “about 10 minutes” of the sequel.