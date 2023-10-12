Amber Heard’s In the Fire director says she has ‘moved on’ from the Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is moving on and finding happiness after her defamation trial with Johnny Depp ended over a year ago on June 1, 2022. The actress has found herself in the news again amid the release of her latest film ‘In The Fire,’ scheduled to be released in the United States on October 13. The movie’s director, Conor Allyn, recently shared an update on how she’s doing.

Amber Heard and Conor Allyn

Talking to PEOPLE, Allyn said the 37-year-old is “living her best life in Spain” with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige and “just finding happiness in that way.” He added that she has “moved on” from the Depp drama, but noted that he believed people carry that trauma with them for some time.

Heard’s last public outing was at the film’s premiere at the Taormina Film Festival on June 24. “What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career. So let’s talk about this movie,” she told Deadline at the time.

Although Heard has moved on from the drama, it’s still following her. After the release of the Warner Bros. trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” Depp fans paid the court fees for the release of documents from Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughe which described a hostile “Aquaman” set where an allegedly intoxicated Jason Momoa dressed like Depp and pushed to have Heard ousted from the role of aquatic superhero Mera, per Variety.