Amber Heard returns to social media after ‘unforgettable’ weekend

Amber Heard is on cloud nine after making her way back into the spotlight after her defamation trial with Johnny Depp trial ended. The actress was recently in Sicily, Italy premiering her film “In the Fire” at the 69th Taormina Film Festival. Today Heard broke her social media silence, sharing her excitement.



©GettyImages



Amber Heard was all smiles at her film’s premiere



The first day of the festival was June 24th which saw the film’s premiere. “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo from the event smiling.





At the premiere, Heard walked the blue carpet as she posted with the cast and crew of In the Film. She was also showered with love by fans asking for autographs and photos.



©GettyImages



Heard posed with fans and signed autographs at the festival

At the festival, she talked to Deadline about her appearance and what other people might have to say about her. “That’s a big thing I had to learn, that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me,” she said.

“Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much. So let’s get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for,” the mother of 1 continued.

The 37-year-old, who has been acting since she was 16, also made it clear she has dedicated herself to her art and is not letting go of her career. “What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career. So let’s talk about this movie,” she said.



©GettyImages



Her costar Lucas Calvani has praised her resilience

Her costar Lucas Calvani told FQ magazine it was great to see Heard after months, praising her resilience. “Suffering a media assault of that magnitude would have annihilated anyone, but Amber has shown incredible courage and resilience,” he said. “I am happy that you came to Taormina, bringing the media focus back to her work. Which, by the way, is wonderful in this film,” the Italian actor continued.

