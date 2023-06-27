Amber Heard’s director says she’s primed for a comeback

Amber Heard has a new film coming out. The actress starred in “In The Fire,” an independant film that premiered at the Taormina Film Festival over the weekend. According to the film’s director, Conor Allyn, Heard has “an incredibly bright future ahead of her.”

©GettyImages



Heard and Allyn at Taormina

In an interview with People Magazine, Allyn discussed Heard and some of her talents. “Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead," he said. “I think In the Fire showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public.”

"I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback.”

Allyn also believes Heard could be a great director in the near future. "As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability and the intelligence and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to," he said.

©GettyImages



Heard at Taormina

Heard plays a character called Grace, who is a psychiatrist that travels to Colombia to treat a child in the 1890’s, during a time when pschiatry wasn’t a respected science. Heard described it as "a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love."

Heard has been enjoying her time in Spain, where she’s currently based in. A few TikTok videos have shown her interacting with fans. "I love Spain so much,” she says in one of these clips. When asked about staying there, she said, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here."

Lastly, when discussing her acting career and asked about any future projects, she said that she does have projects. "I move on. That's life.”

