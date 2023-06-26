Amber Heard makes first appearance promoting a movie since her defamation trial with Johnny Depp ended

Amber Heard is thrilled about her latest film, In the Fire. The actress attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to support the premiere of her movie and spoke to People about her experience in the supernatural thriller.

“It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love,“ Heard said. “It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love,” she added.

Heard looked stunning in a long black dress during the premiere and had her hair styled in tight curls. She plays the role of a “pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science.”

The premiere marks Heard’s first appearance promoting a movie since her defamation trial with Johnny Depp ended. Despite the trial’s verdict, Heard appears to be moving forward with optimism and is excited about her upcoming projects, including her return as Mera in the highly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Heard’s fans look forward to seeing her on the big screen again.