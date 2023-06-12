Amber Heard will head to Sicily for the world premiere of her film ‘In the Fire’

Amber Heard has been enjoying her time away from the industry in Madrid, Spain, but she’s gearing up to be back in the spotlight. Deadline revealed on June 11 that the actress will appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of In The Fire.



©GettyImages



Amber Heard moved to Madrid after the trial

The festival takes place June 23-July 1, 2023, in Sicily, with the film’s premiere June 24 at the Teatro Antico di Taormina. Deadline did not specify if she will walk the red carpet, but it will be the first time she promotes a film since the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial ended. “Heard’s priority is to put the attention on her film career,” Deadline wrote.

Her appearance may come with some stress or fears considering the scrutiny she has received from the public, but she will have the support of the film’s director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego. The trial ended on May 26, so it’s been over a year since the chaos.

Heard is the lead in the film, where she plays a 38-year-old American psychiatrist who arrives in Colombia to treat and psychoanalyze a child that people believe is the devil. The supernatural thriller is set in 1899 when psychiatry is not yet a respected science. Footage recently went viral of Heard singing and dancing to Selena while in Colombia.

Heard wrapped In the Fire less than a month before the trial started. She shared a photo of her happily leaping through the air, announcing it came to an end on March 28, 2022. The trial began on April 12.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...