Sofia Richie shares bare belly selfie ahead of her due date

Sofia Richie Grainge is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with her husband, Elliot Graonge. The daughter of Lionel Richie announced her pregnancy in January 2023 after keeping it a secret for several months. She has shared glimpses into her pregnancy, and on May 1, she posted a selfie of her belly with her 11 million followers on Instagram.



Sofia’s belly glistened as the morning sun hit her skin in the mirror. “Morning” Richie captioned the mirror selfie. The 25-year-old revealed on February 27 on TikTok that she was seven months pregnant, so she should be due any day now and likely has her overnight bag packed and ready to go.

Sofia and Elliot’s relationship started in January 2021 when they sparked rumors. He proposed to her a year later in April 2022, and the good-looking and rich couple tied the knot in April 2023, and she became pregnant just a few months later.



Sofia, who is expecting a girl, has been very candid about her fears and experiences of becoming a first-time mother with a human inside of you. “Pregnancy is really scary,” she told Vogue in January.

She explained why they waited months before sharing the news, “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple,” Sofia said.

Will Sofia follow the bird name trend?

Sofia and Elliot have not revealed the name of their first child, but they may consider naming her after a bird, as it has become an ongoing trend in her family. Her sister, Nicole Richie, and husband, Joel Madden, started it when they named their 14-year-old son Sparrow. They also share a 16-year-old daughter, Harlow.

Nicole’s sister-in-law, Cameron Diaz, and his twin brother Benji surprised fans on March 22 when they announced they welcomed their second child. They named him Cardinal - also after a bird. The 51-year-old actress and 45-year-old singer are also the parents of a four-year-old daughter, Raddix.

There was no discussion about the name beforehand and was a surprise. “I think it’s just a twin thing,” Nicole told Entertainment Tonight. Perhaps it also works for sisters, and Sofia has a bird name in her back pocket.