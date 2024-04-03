Nicole Richie reacts after Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also named their son after a bird

Nicole Richie and her sister-in-law Cameron Diaz are soaring on the same wavelength with baby names. The actresses are married to Joel Madden and Benji Madden, respectively, and the families now have two bird names flying around.



Diaz and Benji surprised fans on March 22 when they announced they welcomed their second child, whom they named Cardinal. The 51-year-old actress and 45-year-old singer are also the parents of a four-year-old daughter, Raddix.

Richie and Joel share 16-year-old daughter Harlow and 14-year-old son Sparrow, and fans quickly realized the cute cousin connection. At the premiere of Richie’s new film, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, the couple shared their insight.

There was no discussion about the bird’s name beforehand, and it came as a surprise to the couple. “I think it’s just a twin thing,” Richie told Entertainment Tonight. “Who knows?”

While it was a surprise, Benji noted, “We’re all very happy though.” The identical twin also shared an update on how the couple is doing saying they are doing “amazing” as a family of four.

Benji and Diaz, who is reportedly in talks to join Keanu Reeve’s in a new comedy, have been married since 2015, while Richie and Joel said “I do” in 2010. The new parents shared the news on Instagram, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” they captioned a drawing with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.” “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute,” they captioned the joint post.

The couple is very private, but it’s been reported that they welcomed their first child Raddox, via surrogacy. A source told PEOPLE, “They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents.” “For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom,” they added. “She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”