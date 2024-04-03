Michael Douglas was shocked to learn he’s Scarlet Johansson’s cousin

Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson are related. Douglas made the discovery on an episode of “Finding Your Roots,” where it was revealed that he’s a distant cousin to Johansson.

©GettyImages



Michael Douglas and his eldest son, Cameron Douglas

Douglas was featured on an episode of the PBS series “Finding your Roots,” where his DNA was mapped. “Are you kidding?” said Douglas after he learned the news. “Oh, that's amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool.”

Researchers and geneticists revealed that Douglas and Johansson share “identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes,” with their DNA appearing from on Scarlett’s maternal side, stretching “back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.”

“That's incredible,” said Douglas.“Well, I look forward to seeing Scarlett next time!”

The series “Finding Your Roots” has explored the genetics of plenty of famous figures, including Lena Dunham, Edward Norton, Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, and more.

Douglas’ famous family

Michael Douglas is a part of a notorious Hollywood family. The actor is the son of actors Kirk Douglas and Diana Hill. He is also married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, sharing two children: Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20. The couple married in 2000, and has one of Hollywood’s longest and most stable partnerships.

Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 45, from a previous marriage with film producer Diandra Luker.