Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate their birthdays with a joint party

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share a birthday. The couple, which has been together for 21 years, added another set of photos to their yearly ritual, celebrated the special date together.

Both Douglas and Zeta-Jones shared photos of the date, which show them blowing out a candle on a beautiful three-tiered chocolate cake. Zeta-Jones’ post is made up of two photos of herself and her husband blowing out the birthday candle, which says 25, the date of their birthday. “And that was our birthday! Thank you for all your greetings,” wrote Zeta-Jones in the caption. “And Maria Fiennes for these lovely pics. Let the New Year begin!!”

In a previous post, Zeta-Jones wrote about how much she loves sharing the same birthday as Douglas. “It’s our Birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it,” she wrote. “I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!”

Douglas shared a photo of the same moment from a different angle and in color. “Thank you all for the kind birthday messages!” he wrote. “We love you all.”