The Addams Family: First look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as the Parents

There is no doubt that Jenna Ortega has completely embody the role of the iconic Wednesday Addams in the latest promotional photos for the highly anticipated Tim Burton’s Netflix series, but now that we see the rest of the family, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luiz Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, it’s clear that the show will be a total success.

The first images of the show were unveiled by Vanity Fair, introducing the rest of the cast and getting fans excited about the upcoming show, with a fresh storyline and interesting situations. And if you were wondering about Christina Ricci, the actress playing Wednesday in the live-action feature films, she is also coming back as “an “exciting new character” on the show.

Ricci has previously praised Ortega’s performance as Wednesday, describing her as “incredible” with a “great modern take” on the character. “It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

“Meet the new Addams Family. ‘Wednesday’ the upcoming Tim Burton-produced Netflix series, centers on the family’s gloomy daughter as she enters a prestigious boarding school for outcasts. The series also sees Catherine Zeta-Jones take up the mantle of Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as the hapless Pugsley,” Vanity Fair reports.

Co-creator Miles Millar also explained that they are “not trying to be the movies or the ‘60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim,“ referring to Tim Burton. “The ambition for the show was to make it an 8-hour Tim Burton movie.”