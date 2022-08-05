Why Christina Ricci wishes she could go back to the 90’s: ‘This is very dark’

Christina Ricci is looking back at many of her choices during the 90’s, admitting during a recent interview that she wishes she could go back in time to make different decisions.

The Hollywood star, who recently revealed how she really feels about her Emmy nomination for her role in ‘Yellowjackets,’ says that she would like to do it all over again and make some adjustments in her professional life.

The 42-year-old actress talked to co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress in a joint interview, confessing that she definitely has some regrets.

“This is very dark,” she explained, “but I would just like to go back to that age and do it over again and not make so many f—king mistakes.”

Honestly, I regret so much,“ she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that if she could she would “like to go back to 1996 and be like, ‘All right... We had a practice run. It went OK, but it wasn’t really as great as we wanted it to be. We’re going to do this again.’”

She also says that “People who are like, ‘I have no regrets’” might not be telling the whole truth. “What f—king magic life did you live?“ she added.

Lewis agreed and said that she also has some regrets, explaining that she was “very scary as a young teenage person,” while Lynskey said that people who claim to have no regrets are just ”lying to themselves.“ To which Ricci replied, ”Denial is the only way to get up that river.“