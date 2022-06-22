Jenna Ortega talks about growing up immersed in the Hispanic community

Jenna Ortega is one of our most exciting young actors. The 19-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent talked about her experience growing up Latina, and how she spent her formative years surrounded by the Hispanic community. She also discussed her critcally acclaimed performance in the film “The Fallout,” and the heavy topics the film takes on.

In an interview with Deadline, Ortega discussed her heritage and what that has meant for her career. “Being Latina has always been really, really lovely for me,” she said. “It’s something that I’m very proud of. I grew up in a community [Coachella Valley, California] surrounded by all kinds of Hispanics, which was really wonderful because I never grew up with any sort of shame or any sort of fear of my culture.”

When discussing representation onscreen, Ortega mentioned how important it was early on in her career for her to get parts that show Latinos in roles that lean away from stereotypes. “I always got really excited when I got those jobs that were open ethnicity or maybe initially meant for a Caucasian actor… I do want to open the doors for as many Latin people as possible, just because we’re a beautiful community and we should be celebrated. The Latin community only take up three percent of all representation shown across television and film media. The TV world, the film world, should reflect what the real world looks like.”